Apple has introduced an updated version of its MacBook Air laptop. Retaining the elegant design of the previous model, the new MacBook is available in two versions with a display diagonal of 13 and 15 inches. UAportal learned that the main feature of this version is the new M3 chip, which provides exceptional performance.

Daily video

The M3 chip brings the new MacBook Air to a level inaccessible to its predecessors. In addition, Apple has integrated the AV1 decoding engine into the new MacBook Air, which provides more efficient and high-quality video playback from popular streaming services.

Read also: Honor Magic V2: what the new flagship will surprise us with

The new MacBook Air not only impresses with its computing power but also expands connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E support guarantees fast and reliable Internet connections, allowing users to stay connected seamlessly.

Apple has also focused on improving the audio and video call quality on the MacBook Air by including a microphone with voice isolation and wide-spectrum modes. These features are aimed at increasing the clarity of sound during calls for better communication.

In terms of price and availability, Apple fans are looking forward to the new MacBook Air. The device is already available for pre-order on the official website at a starting price of $1099. As for the individual style, customers can choose from several color options, including Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver.

As a reminder, we wrote that the phone's battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake made by users. This leads to wear and tear of your gadget's components.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!