Analyst Jeff Pu recently shared information about the upcoming flagship models of Apple's iPhone 16 series. It turned out that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with the long-awaited Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G modem. UAportal tells the details.

What is known

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G modem debuted last February and offers various improvements over its predecessor, the X70 modem. In particular, it demonstrates an improved telecom operator integration feature, as well as 5G data download and upload speeds.

The modem operates in networks up to 6 GHz and has a smaller footprint, about 25% smaller than its predecessor, as well as 20% less power consumption.

Given Jeff Pu's findings, it appears that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will undoubtedly be at the forefront of technological advancement with the integration of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G modem. These advanced devices have the potential to improve the overall user experience by offering increased speeds and impressive 5G performance.

