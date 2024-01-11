5 things you shouldn't use immediately after purchase

The thrill of acquiring new clothes is undeniable. While the impulse to wear or use new things right away is very strong, it is important to exercise caution.

Not all things can be enjoyed immediately after purchase. UAportal takes a look at five things you should refrain from using.

1. Clothes

No matter how tempting the idea of wearing a new dress for a walk, it is important to wash it first. During production and transportation, the material may have come into contact with allergenic substances. In addition, previous buyers who tried on the dress may have left sweat on it. Therefore, thorough washing is recommended before wearing new clothes.

2- Shoes

New shoes or sneakers are usually treated with chlorhexidine on the inside to prevent fungus or other problems. However, some people may have tried on shoes without socks, leaving bacteria on them. To ensure personal hygiene, it is recommended to sanitize the inside of new shoes before wearing them.

3- Teapot

The distinctive odor emanating from new household appliances such as electric kettles can be repulsive. To eliminate any peculiar odor, it is recommended to boil water without using it for its intended purpose.

Adding a small amount of baking soda or lemon juice can help neutralize the odor. Be sure to rinse the kettle thoroughly after this initial procedure.

4- Refrigerator

Instead of rushing to turn on the newly purchased refrigerator, it is better to be patient. Give it 8-10 hours to allow all the liquids in the system to evenly distribute. This way you will ensure optimal performance and longevity of the appliance.

5. Towels

To avoid potential skin irritations, be sure to wash and dry new towels before use. Washing removes any chemical residue, ensuring your towels are risk-free and pleasant the first time you use them.

