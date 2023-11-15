To maintain the integrity of the plumbing system, it is important to understand what exactly should not be thrown down the toilet - from non-biodegradable waste to medicines. UAportal has prepared an article in which it has reviewed tips on how to preserve the plumbing system.

Non-degradable materials

It is important to note that wet wipes, sanitizers, cotton balls, and dental floss are not suitable for flushing as they can lead to disastrous consequences such as toilet contamination, plumbing problems, and blockages. To ensure the proper functioning of the plumbing system and avoid costly repairs, it is recommended that you dispose of these items in designated trash cans.

Medicines

Medications typically contain chemicals that can endanger water sources and harm aquatic life. To ensure environmental safety and prevent water contamination, it is recommended that expired or unwanted medications be properly disposed of at designated collection points.

Grease and oil

When these substances get into the pipes, they tend to solidify, leading to clogs that often require professional intervention to remove. Instead of throwing grease and cooking oils down the toilet, it is better to pour them into heat-resistant containers, let them harden, and then throw them in the trash.

Hair and pet fur

It's important to note that a significant amount of hair can build up and stick together, leading to problematic pipe blockages. To prevent this and keep your plumbing system running efficiently, it is recommended that you dispose of hair and pet fur in the trash or compost it if possible.

Chemicals

Finally, it is extremely important to refrain from disposing of chemicals such as paint thinner, motor oil, or detergents by flushing them down the toilet. This practice not only poses risks to water sources but also has a negative impact on the environment.

