5 fascinating facts about fish that will change the way you look at aquatic inhabitants

Fish, as creatures that live in the depths of aquatic environments, may seem distant and mysterious to us. However, upon closer examination, these amazing animals have remarkable abilities and qualities that deserve our attention. UAportal reviewed five facts that will make you rethink your idea of fish.

Emotions

Contrary to popular belief, fish experience a wide range of emotions. They have pain receptors and have been observed to show stress when caught on hooks, thus reminding us of the pain they are experiencing.

Even more surprisingly, fish also show positive emotions such as joy and pleasure. They have playful behaviors and have been known to swim along just for the fun of it.

Unique personalities

Gone are the days when every fish swims the same way. Recent studies show that each individual has a unique character. Some are bold and determined, while others have a more timid and quiet demeanor.

Sociability and sociability

Pisces thrive in social environments and form complex bonds with their companions. They are able to recognize and interact with their peers, adjusting their behavior accordingly.

Communication among fishes involves a variety of ways, including sounds. Although we often associate bird songs with serenades, it may come as a surprise to us that some species of fish communicate using chirps and other sound cues.

Memories

Although goldfish have long been associated with forgetfulness, recent research challenges this notion. Goldfish show remarkable memory by recalling events that happened a few months ago.

The amazing memory of salmon deserves special attention. These incredible swimmers return to the place of their birth with the help of smell, even after many years spent away from it.

Learning and adaptation

Fish have exceptional learning abilities and show ingenuity in finding food. Some fish have learned to use tools, build nests, and even outperform primates at certain learning tasks.

Their ingenuity manifests itself in a variety of feeding strategies, such as throwing out jets of water to catch surface insects or using rocks to access desired food sources. In addition, some fish create strong hiding places by building burrows under the seafloor, skillfully covering them with coral, or burrowing into the sand while sleeping.

