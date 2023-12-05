Some of the most common household appliances are often misused because many people still neglect the recommendations that come with these appliances. UAportal talks about the five most common misunderstandings about the use of household appliances and provides useful tips for those who are just starting to use them.

1. Blender

When preparing a delicious smoothie or cocktail with a blender, one of the most common mistakes is the order in which the ingredients are added. To achieve maximum efficiency, it is important to add the ingredients in the correct order. Start by pouring in the liquid base of the smoothie, then add the fruit and finally the solid ingredients such as ice. By following this order, you will achieve better blending results.

2. Food processor

Using a food processor becomes even more effective by following a gradual approach. Many people make the mistake of adding all the ingredients to the bowl at once. However, you can improve the result by adding the ingredients gradually through the special opening.

3. Refrigerator.

It is often overlooked that different shelves in the refrigerator are designed to maintain different temperatures. It is very important to take into account the individual characteristics of each product stored in the refrigerator.

In single-compartment models, the coldest zone is usually located under the freezer compartment, and in two-compartment models, it is located against the wall. In addition, it is important to avoid placing perishable foods on the door, as it is usually the warmest area of the refrigerator.

4. Vacuum cleaner

A common misconception when using a vacuum cleaner is that you should use the maximum power to achieve optimal cleaning of all surfaces. Instead, it is recommended to adjust the power level according to the cleaning task at hand.

For most tasks, medium power is sufficient, whether you are cleaning floors, furniture or even carpets. Use the maximum power level for carpets with particularly coarse pile that require deeper cleaning.

5. Iron.

When using an iron, it is important to remember not to leave it with a full water tank after use. Failure to drain the remaining moisture can lead to limescale build-up in the steam holes, which can eventually cause clogging.

