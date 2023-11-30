5 common mistakes that can damage your washing machine

Homeowners often believe that only limescale on the heating elements can damage their washing machine. However, several other mistakes can slowly lead to appliance failure. UAportal tells you about them.

Uneven positioning

Many washing machines have adjustable feet to adapt to uneven floors. Failure to level the machine properly can lead to excessive vibration during spinning and potential malfunctions. Using rubber mats to absorb vibrations is a great solution.

Neglecting to check the pockets

It may seem like a small thing, but forgetting to check your pockets before you start the wash can cause small items to fall out and cause problems. From a clogged drain to more serious damage, it's important to be careful. Don't forget the importance of regular maintenance, including cleaning the drain filter.

Precautions for washing

When washing clothes with seeds or items such as terry towels, bathrobes, or down jackets, it is advisable to take precautions. Removing the seeds and using laundry bags prevents potential damage and reduces lint build-up in the machine.

Overloading the machine

Trying to wash an excessive amount of laundry at one time to save on detergent and water is counterproductive and can cause damage to your machine. The weight of the soaked laundry can overload the appliance, which can shorten its service life. For optimum performance and durability, it is advisable to follow the recommended load capacity.

Frequent use of quick wash cycles

Although the Quick Wash cycle is convenient, it is important to limit its use. Frequent use of these cycles can lead to overstress and shorten the life of the appliance far more than the build-up of limescale on the heating elements.

