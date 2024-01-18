When you are cleaning and notice that you are out of cleaning products, don't worry. UAportal has informed you that there are several products often found in your kitchen that can help you deal with stubborn stains and dirt.

Citrus fruits

Citrus peels are often used by housewives to create natural cleaning products. Lemons, in particular, are known for their excellent mold-killing properties. Meanwhile, grapefruits can be used to clean bathtubs by adding a little salt to them and rubbing them on the tiles.

Bananas

Although the edible flesh of bananas is used as a snack, their peel has amazing cleaning properties. Leather shoes and furniture can be polished to a shine by rubbing them with banana peels. In addition, the dried peel can be crushed and used as natural fertilizer for indoor plants.

Ketchup

Ketchup, which contains citric and acetic acids, is an effective cleaner for various metal surfaces. Copper products, faucets, and pots and pans can be easily cleaned with ketchup. Its natural acidity helps remove deposits and restore shine.

Olive oil

Traditional cleaning products often have an unpleasant odor and can contain potentially harmful compounds. For a safe and effective alternative, use olive oil.

Mixing it with lemon juice in a ratio of 1:2 and applying it to wooden furniture can achieve a beautiful shine. Wipe off any excess oil with a clean, dry cloth, taking care not to leave any greasy streaks.

Starch

Starch is a highly absorbent substance that can fight grease stains. It is a great tool for removing stains from clothes, carpets, or upholstery. In addition, starch acts as a non-abrasive cleaner that effectively removes burnt residue from pans, pots, and stoves.

