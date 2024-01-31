5 products you shouldn't buy at the store

The UAportal has prepared 5 products that it's better for you to avoid purchasing. They bring no real benefits and are a waste of money.

Daily video

Orange Juice

Buying orange juice from the store may not be the best choice. They often contain a high amount of sugar, harmful additives, and colorings, without having nutritional properties. If you enjoy orange juice, it is recommended to make it yourself to get a healthier option.

Ready-made Salads

Although it may seem like an easy and convenient choice, ready-made salads have several drawbacks to consider. They usually have an inflated price compared to the cost of individual ingredients. While vegetable salads with oil dressings may be a safer choice, salads with various sauces may have a negative impact on your well-being.

Vacuum-Packed Fruits and Vegetables

Buying pre-washed, pre-peeled, and sometimes pre-cooked fruits and vegetables may seem attractive. However, it's important to pay attention to the significant price difference. For example, you might pay the same amount for 200-300g of cooked potatoes as you would for 2kg of raw potatoes.

3-in-1 Coffee

Although many people like the taste and convenience of 3-in-1 instant coffee, it's worth considering whether regularly consuming this beverage is a good idea. They often contain a high level of sugar. Opting for natural coffee and adding milk with spices can enhance the flavor without compromising nutritional content.

Grated Cheese

While grated cheese may seem like a time-saving option, there are reasons to reconsider purchasing it. Firstly, the cost of pre-grated cheese is usually higher than that of a whole piece. Additionally, the quality may be questionable, as it's difficult to determine whether it contains expired or weathered cheese, which may not be visible visually.

Want to receive the latest news on the war and events in Ukraine? Subscribe to our Telegram channel!