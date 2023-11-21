UAportal tells you about the best ways to cook chicken. From baking to grilling, these methods will help you to reveal the amazing flavor of chicken.

Daily video

Baking

Baking chicken is one of the best ways to cook it, thanks to its ability to create a flavorful and tender result. By cooking the chicken in an oven at a high temperature, the skin becomes crispy while retaining the natural juices of the meat. This technique allows flavors to develop and ensures even cooking throughout the process.

Grilling

Grilling chicken is another way to cook this versatile meat. This cooking method gives the chicken a depth of smoky flavor and a charred outer surface, creating an appetizing dish.

It is important to marinate the chicken in advance to enhance the flavor and prevent dryness. Grilled chicken can be eaten on its own or used to create delicious recipes such as salads, sandwiches, or tacos.

Roasting

Roasting chicken is a popular and tasty way to achieve crispy and golden skin while keeping the inside juicy and tender. To fry the chicken, coat it with a seasoned mixture of flour or breadcrumbs before dipping it in hot oil. This produces a flavorful and crispy chicken that can be seasoned with various herbs and spices.

Read also: How to save over-salted soup

Braising

Braising chicken involves slowly cooking it in a liquid, usually in combination with broth, wine, or sauce. This method is ideal for tough parts of the chicken, such as thighs or drumsticks, as the slow cooking breaks down the collagen and tenderizes the meat. The result is an incredibly juicy, flavorful chicken that comes off the bone easily. Braising also infuses the chicken with rich flavor, making it ideal for hearty dishes such as stews or casseroles.

Boiling

This method is ideal for cooking tender and juicy chicken, especially for salads or dishes that require a mild flavor. You can add aromatic herbs and spices to the cooking liquid to enhance the flavor. This delicate cooking method helps to preserve the natural juiciness of the chicken, resulting in delicious and tender meat that can be used in a variety of recipes.

Earlier, we wrote about how to marinate barbecue meat in just 15 minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!