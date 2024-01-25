5 troubles that can bring unexpected profits: Folk superstitions

In life, we all face troubles from time to time, but it is important not to let them throw us off balance. Sometimes the darkest moments can pave the way for brighter times. In fact, certain undesirable events can even be seen as positive signs indicating potential financial gain. UAportal takes a look at some of these special cases

Daily video

1. A fly in a plate or cup

Finding an insect in soup, tea, or coffee can be unpleasant and unappetizing. However, according to beliefs, encountering such an undesirable situation is a good sign, as it often promises financial luck and quick profits.

2. Getting into a puddle

Each of us has experienced the frustration of being doused with water from a puddle by a car. However, instead of being upset, some traditions suggest that this incident should be viewed as a sign of future monetary success.

3. Getting your wallet wet in a puddle

Accidentally dropping a wallet with coins and bills into a puddle can be unpleasant. However, if the money is not damaged, you should not despair. According to the signs, such an incident attracts financial success, indicating that you may soon receive a raise or an unexpected monetary reward.

4. Cobwebs in your home

Instead of getting upset or scared when you see a spider and its tangled web in your home, consider it a sign. In various beliefs, the presence of spiders indicates the opening of the gates of money. So, the next time you come across a spider, you can view it as a positive symbol signaling a potential increase in wealth.

5. Losing money

Losing coins or banknotes may initially seem like a negative event, signifying a lack of financial luck. However, contrary to this first impression, some superstitions suggest that losing money can bring good luck. It is believed that those who have suffered such losses may soon receive a much larger sum of money.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!