5 best post-apocalyptic movies: the plot is mesmerizing
In recent years, the post-apocalyptic genre has become increasingly popular. From deserted wastelands to the struggle for survival, these films provide a fascinating and exciting look at the world after a disaster. UAportal has prepared a list of the best post-apocalyptic films made between 2007 and 2020.
A Quiet Place 2
IMDB rating: 7.4
Genre: horror/thriller
Country: USA
Duration: 97 minutes
Year: 2020
Producer: Michael Bay
In the year of its release, A Quiet Place 2 received several nominations, including Best Sound at the Academy Awards and Best Horror Film at the Critics Choice Awards.
The family continues to fight for survival in a world overrun by sound-sensitive monsters. Along the way, they meet new allies and enemies and learn the true extent of the danger they face.
Bird Box
IMDB rating: 6.6
Genre: horror/thriller
Country: USA
Duration: 124 minutes
Year: 2018
Producer: Dylan Clarke
Bird Box received several nominations the year of its release, including Best Horror Film at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Original Score at the Golden Globe Awards.
In a world where a glance from the outside can mean death, a woman and her children must swim across a treacherous river blindfolded to reach safety. Along the way, they meet other survivors and face threats from those who have succumbed to madness.
See also: Biographical films of 2010-15 that influenced the genre
Platform.
IMDB rating: 7.0
Genre: Science fiction / Horror
Country: Spain
Duration: 94 minutes
Year: 2019
Producer: Carlos Juarez
In the year of its release, Platform received several nominations, including Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards and Best Special Effects at the Gaudi Awards.
In a dystopian future, prisoners are held in vertical prisons where food is distributed via a platform that descends to each level. The lower you are, the less food you get. The young man and his cellmate must decide whether to cooperate or fight for survival in this cruel system.
I am a legend
IMDB rating: 7.2
Genre: Science fiction / Action
Country: USA
Duration: 101 minutes
Year: 2007
Producer: Akiva Goldsman
In the year of its release, I Am Legend received several nominations, including Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards and Best Special Effects at the Visual Effects Society Awards.
The last man on Earth fights to survive against a new breed of vampire-like creatures that have taken over the world. As he searches for a cure, he discovers that he may not be alone.
Download
IMDB rating: 6.3
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Country: Australia
Duration: 105 minutes
Year: 2017
Producer: Christina Caton
In the year of its release, Cargo received several nominations, including Best Actor at the AACTA Awards and Best Feature Film at the Flickerfest International Short Film Festival.
In a world ravaged by a virus that turns people into zombies, the hero must protect his young daughter while seeking safe haven. As time runs out, he must go through the danger among the dead and the living to ensure the rescue of his daughter.
Earlier, UAportal prepared a selection of five adventure films released in the period from 2003 to 2008 that conquered the audience around the world.
If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!