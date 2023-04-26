5 best post-apocalyptic movies: the plot is mesmerizing

In recent years, the post-apocalyptic genre has become increasingly popular. From deserted wastelands to the struggle for survival, these films provide a fascinating and exciting look at the world after a disaster. UAportal has prepared a list of the best post-apocalyptic films made between 2007 and 2020.

A Quiet Place 2

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: horror/thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 97 minutes

Year: 2020

Producer: Michael Bay

In the year of its release, A Quiet Place 2 received several nominations, including Best Sound at the Academy Awards and Best Horror Film at the Critics Choice Awards.

The family continues to fight for survival in a world overrun by sound-sensitive monsters. Along the way, they meet new allies and enemies and learn the true extent of the danger they face.

Bird Box

IMDB rating: 6.6

Genre: horror/thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 124 minutes

Year: 2018

Producer: Dylan Clarke

Bird Box received several nominations the year of its release, including Best Horror Film at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Original Score at the Golden Globe Awards.

In a world where a glance from the outside can mean death, a woman and her children must swim across a treacherous river blindfolded to reach safety. Along the way, they meet other survivors and face threats from those who have succumbed to madness.

Platform.

IMDB rating: 7.0

Genre: Science fiction / Horror

Country: Spain

Duration: 94 minutes

Year: 2019

Producer: Carlos Juarez

In the year of its release, Platform received several nominations, including Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards and Best Special Effects at the Gaudi Awards.

In a dystopian future, prisoners are held in vertical prisons where food is distributed via a platform that descends to each level. The lower you are, the less food you get. The young man and his cellmate must decide whether to cooperate or fight for survival in this cruel system.

I am a legend

IMDB rating: 7.2

Genre: Science fiction / Action

Country: USA

Duration: 101 minutes

Year: 2007

Producer: Akiva Goldsman

In the year of its release, I Am Legend received several nominations, including Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards and Best Special Effects at the Visual Effects Society Awards.

The last man on Earth fights to survive against a new breed of vampire-like creatures that have taken over the world. As he searches for a cure, he discovers that he may not be alone.

Download

IMDB rating: 6.3

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Country: Australia

Duration: 105 minutes

Year: 2017

Producer: Christina Caton

In the year of its release, Cargo received several nominations, including Best Actor at the AACTA Awards and Best Feature Film at the Flickerfest International Short Film Festival.

In a world ravaged by a virus that turns people into zombies, the hero must protect his young daughter while seeking safe haven. As time runs out, he must go through the danger among the dead and the living to ensure the rescue of his daughter.

