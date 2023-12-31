Cooking delicious meals regularly can be quite a challenge, requiring both skill and creativity. UAportal has told you about several culinary secrets that will help simplify life in the kitchen, but at the same time provide appetizing dishes.

Red wine

We often have unfinished bottles of red wine left. Instead of throwing it away, try freezing it in ice cube trays. This way, you can conveniently use small portions to prepare and enhance the flavor of stews and other savory dishes.

Salt meat properly

Avoid salting meat at the beginning or middle of the cooking process as this can result in dry and less flavorful meat. Instead, salt it just before cooking.

Preserve the freshness of cheese

Cheese often gets stale if left in an open container. To extend its shelf life, wrap it in plain parchment paper. This simple substitution will keep your cheese fresh for longer, so you can enjoy it whenever you want.

Reheating pizza

Pizza tastes best when it's hot. Do not use a microwave oven to reheat it as this can cause the dough to become soggy. Instead, use a pan, ensuring a crispy crust and evenly melted toppings.

A wooden spoon

When cooking, liquids can sometimes overflow or evaporate too quickly. To prevent this, place an appropriately sized wooden spoon directly on the pan or pot. It acts as a natural barrier, helping to minimize spillage and maintain the desired consistency throughout the cooking process.

