5 culinary secrets every hostess should know

When it comes to spending time in the kitchen, many of us try to impress with our culinary creations. However, we strive to simplify the cooking process and find solutions to common mistakes that can occur. UAportal takes a look at five invaluable tips and tricks that will benefit any home cook.

Daily video

1. Reduce the fat content of soups

We've all encountered greasy soups that don't live up to our expectations. Especially when we make soups based on stir-fry. But there is a simple solution. Put an ice cube wrapped in a napkin in the pot for a short time. The fat will stick to the napkin, making the soup lighter and more flavorful.

2- Easy to peel hard-boiled eggs.

Peeling hard-boiled eggs is not always easy. Try adding a small amount of vinegar to the boiling water. It won't affect the flavor, but it will help to remove the shells more easily.

Read also: perfect for lunch: recipe for easy corn soup

3. Simplify the process of grating cheese

Grating cottage cheese can be a daunting task for many. To simplify the process, put the cheese in the freezer for 5-7 minutes before grating. The chilled cheese will be tougher and easier to grate.

4. Slicing onions without tears

Slicing onions often leads to tears and discomfort. Fortunately, your freezer can help. Put onions in the freezer for a while before slicing.

5. Fixing over-salted soup

Accidentally over-salted your soup? No worries. Just find a small piece of clean cotton cloth, place plain rice inside and tie it securely. Dip the cloth bag into the soup and let the rice simmer until it absorbs the excess salt.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for a quick pita pie.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !