5 creative ways to use hair conditioner

There are cases when you have a hair conditioner that is not suitable for you. UAportal told you that instead of throwing it away, there are several alternative ways to use it in everyday life.

Laundry detergent

Hair conditioner can serve as a substitute for fabric softener. Simply add it to your laundry or use it as a last rinse for wool and cotton items. You'll be pleasantly surprised by the extra softness and wonderful scent it imparts.

Shoe polish

Turn an unused hair conditioner into an effective shoe shine. Apply a small amount to the surface with a sponge and then spread it evenly.

Remove a ring from your finger

If you are unable to remove a ring from your finger, a hair conditioner can help. Apply a small amount of it. Thanks to its lubricating properties, the conditioner will help it slide off without causing discomfort or damage.

Prevent rust from forming

Hard water often causes rust stains on plumbing fixtures. To prevent this, lubricate the joints with hair conditioner. It will act as a water-repellent lubricant, protecting against rust formation and keeping your plumbing in better condition.

Lubricant for door hinges

An annoying door squeak can be a source of discomfort. Fortunately, hair conditioner can replace machine oil. Simply apply a small amount to the door hinges for smooth and silent movement.

