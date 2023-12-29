In the old days, newspapers were more than just a source of news. Even when TVs became commonplace, they remained an integral part of everyday life. Now, when stacks of old newspapers are forgotten in people's closets, UAportal has found several practical ways to use them that prove their value even in the modern era.

Eliminating unpleasant odors

If you are faced with a persistent unpleasant odor in your home, traditional methods may not be enough. Simply crumple up an old newspaper and place it in the center of the odor source. The paper acts as an absorbent and eliminates the unpleasant odor, getting rid of the problem.

Preserve fruits and vegetables

Many fresh fruits spoil quickly in the refrigerator. To prevent this, use old newspapers. By lining the shelves of the refrigerator, you will create a moisture-absorbing barrier.

This way, moisture will not settle on the food, and it will remain fresh and usable for a long time. Remember to periodically replace the newspapers with dry ones for optimal results.

Dry wet shoes

Use this time-honored method by crumpling up newspapers and stuffing them inside your wet shoes, spreading them evenly. In a few hours, the newspapers will absorb the moisture and the shoe will be dry. You can use this method throughout the fall and winter without any negative effects on your shoes.

Wash the windows

Few people know that paper, especially old newspapers, can effectively deal with irritating lint that remains on windows after using a cleaning cloth. After washing your windows regularly, give them a final polish with a piece of newspaper. You will see the glass shine in a new way, without any lint residue.

Tips for gardening

Newspapers have useful functions in the garden. First, they make great containers for seedlings, eliminating the need for conventional pots.

Second, if unexpected frosts pose a threat, cover the seedlings to protect them from the cold. Third, to control weeds, cover the beds with layers of newspapers and sprinkle them with earth. This method significantly inhibits weed growth, saving you precious time and effort.

