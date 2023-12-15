4 Birthday Taboos to Avoid: Superstitions and Beliefs

Birthday is usually synonymous with joy, happiness and optimism. It is a festive time to spend with loved ones and enjoy the celebrations. However, according to folk lore, there are certain activities that should be avoided on this special day. UAportal takes a look at these prejudices and beliefs.

Daily video

1. Do not dwell on financial problems

On your birthday, it is advisable not to think about debts and financial difficulties. According to folk beliefs, such thoughts during this festive period can aggravate problems related to money. Focus on enjoying the joyful moments and remain optimistic about your financial future.

Read also: What to do if you scatter salt and what it means

2. Refrain from borrowing money

Even if your financial situation is stable, it is believed that you should not borrow money on your birthday. According to the belief, if you give money on your special day, you run the risk of not getting it back. Reassure yourself and avoid this action to ensure financial balance.

3- Postpone a haircut

Visiting a barbershop or getting a haircut on your birthday can be considered bad luck. It is believed that it can lead to health problems. It would be wiser to schedule a visit to the barbershop on another day to prevent any potential negative energy.

4. Be silent about your wishes

Making a wish and setting candles on a birthday cake is a favorite tradition. However, it is believed that voicing a wish out loud can prevent it from coming true. To increase the chances of your dream coming true, keep it secret and express it silently in your thoughts.

Previously, we wrote about what omens and prejudices are associated with the arrival of guests, and why people wish for health when other people sneeze.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !