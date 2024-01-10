When it comes to cooking, washing ingredients is often considered an important step. However, in some cases, it is better to skip the washing process and cook the food as is, ensuring optimal taste and safety. UAportal has told you about four foods that should not be washed before cooking.

Daily video

Eggs

Eggs are often coated with a protective substance to prevent microorganisms from penetrating the shell. Washing can remove this protective film, making them vulnerable to contamination. Therefore, you should not wash them before storing them.

Read also: Housewives shared a recipe for an omelette with zucchini for breakfast

Chicken

Although raw meat should be handled with care, it is not recommended to wash chicken before cooking. Any harmful bacteria can get on your hands and the kitchen sink when you wash it. Heat treatment will effectively eliminate any potential germs.

Meat

Similar to chicken, other types of raw meat such as lamb, pork, veal, and beef are also not recommended for washing. Heat treatment during cooking helps to kill bacteria. However, it is advisable to blot excess moisture or juice from the meat with paper towels before cooking.

Mushrooms

Although it is important to clean mushrooms, you should not soak them in water. In addition, prolonged exposure to water can lead to a loss of flavor.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for stewed potatoes with meat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!