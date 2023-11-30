The electric kettle has become a handy addition to every kitchen thanks to its ability to save time compared to the stove. However, some people are skeptical of electric kettles, believing them to be fragile devices prone to rapid failure.

Although this opinion may be true under certain circumstances, it is often the result of common user errors rather than a flaw in the appliance itself. UAportal provides information about three bad habits that can significantly reduce the life of your electric kettle.

1. Neglecting to drain the water

Leaving water in the kettle can lead to premature failure. Over time, when the kettle is left with water in it, the heating element becomes heavily coated with mineral deposits, commonly referred to as scale. These deposits not only reduce the efficiency of the kettle but also accelerate its wear and tear. To ensure a longer service life, it is crucial to regularly drain the remaining water after each use.

2. Boiling insufficient water

Many electric kettles have a minimum water level marking that serves as a guide for optimal use. It is important to pay attention to this mark or to ensure that the heating coil is completely immersed in water to prevent damage to the appliance. Although boiling a small amount of water may seem convenient in some cases, consistently ignoring the recommended water level will put excessive stress on the heating element, which may eventually cause it to fail.

3. Constant re-boiling

Repeatedly turning on a kettle that has just reached the boiling point can lead to problems with its durability. The heating coil of the kettle needs time to cool down after each use. Ignoring this not only increases the risk of overheating but also greatly raises the likelihood of damage to the coil. To extend the life of the kettle, allow it to cool down sufficiently before using it again.

