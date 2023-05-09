3 simple and tasty ideas for a healthy breakfast: make yourself happy

It can be difficult to come up with breakfast ideas that are both healthy and satisfying. UAportal has prepared some practical tips and ideas for delicious breakfasts.

Oatmeal at night

Overnight oats are an ideal breakfast option for those who have little time in the morning. The idea is simple: prepare the oatmeal the night before and leave it to soak in milk or yogurt overnight.

In the morning, you can add fruit, nuts, or honey to your oatmeal to create a delicious and nutritious breakfast. Overnight oats can be prepared in any container with a lid, making them ideal for breakfast on the go.

Smoothies in bowls

A great way to get a healthy and refreshing breakfast, they're easy to make and can be customized to your liking.

Simply blend frozen fruit, such as berries or bananas, with milk or yogurt until you get a smoothie-like consistency. Then pour the mixture into a cup and add toppings such as granola, nuts, or chia seeds.

Egg muffins

A great breakfast option for those who want to easily prepare a dish with a high protein content. To make egg muffins, beat eggs and add vegetables of your choice, such as spinach, bell peppers, or mushrooms.

Pour the mixture into the muffin tin and bake in the oven until golden brown. Egg muffins can be stored in the refrigerator and reheated in the microwave for a quick breakfast on a busy morning.

