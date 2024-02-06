Experts explain how to easily remove yellow stains from a toilet seat

Cleaning your toilet regularly helps prevent stains from building up. However, over time, stubborn stains can form on the seat.

Yellow stains on toilet seats are particularly unsightly, but often unavoidable. However, there is a cheap way to get rid of them, according to Express.co.uk.

All you need to do is mix baking soda and white wine vinegar and apply the paste directly to the problematic stains. Leave the mixture on for five minutes and then wipe it off with a microfiber cloth.

For deeper, older stains, you may need to repeat the process. Vinegar is very acidic, which means it is also capable of eliminating many other bathroom problems, such as limescale and soap scum.

However, for those who have a wooden toilet seat, a vinegar solution may not be the best approach, as the acidic nature of vinegar can ruin the material. Instead, it is best to use warm, soapy water and a non-abrasive cloth for wooden toilet seats.

