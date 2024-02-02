Winter lemon cookies: a delicate masterpiece

BLOG

For the cookies:

150g sugar

80g 82.5% butter

zest of 1 large lemon

5g vanilla sugar

35g lemon juice

2 small eggs

250-260g flour

7-8g baking powder

powdered sugar for breading, I took the whole package - there was still some left over.

For the lemon curd cream:

1 large egg

60g sugar

60g lemon juice

zest of 1 lemon

50g butter

Prepare the batter:

I mix the butter with egg, sugar, zest and lemon juice.

I beat well with a spatula attachment, then add boroshno and dissolver, knead the dough, it comes out very thick and therefore it should be put in the refrigerator or on the balcony to cool down until it does not catch - better overnight.

Next, I'll make a quick kurd:

I simply mix all ingredients and bring to a boil, stirring constantly with wine, then cool it down.

I take the dough out of the cold and very quickly roll up the piles - about 20 grams each (it will take 2 deco) and roll them in powdered sugar.

I put them on parchment at a good distance from 1 to 1, make small gaps, I add lemon curd there and bake the oven at a temperature of 175 degrees Celsius for 8-10 minutes.

The output is very tender and delicious!

You can use any kind of jam or thick jam instead of curd!

Also very beautiful baking will be without jam or kurd, if you do not want to work long, the result is still amazing!

Enjoy and goodbye!