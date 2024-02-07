No need to fry: how to make salty cheesecakes with dill

If you're looking for something to make for breakfast and don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, try making dill and green onion cheesecakes in advance. You can make a lot of them at once, freeze them, and then bake them in the oven when you need to serve them quickly.

CookPad has shared a recipe for salty syrniki that don't need to be fried. It is noted that it is best to use "dry" and grainy cottage cheese.

Salty cheesecakes recipe

Ingredients:

Cottage cheese - 600 g

Eggs - 2

Butter - 40 g

Green onions - 2 arrows

Dill - a tablespoon of chopped seasoning

Flour - 20 g

Salt - a pinch

How to make cottage cheesecakes with green onions and dill

Mash the cottage cheese with a fork and add eggs, soft butter, flour, and salt in turn. Then add finely chopped onion and dill.

Knead the curd dough and form the cheesecakes. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a silicone mat. Place the cheesecakes and brush the tops with melted butter. Place in a 180-degree oven. Bake for 20 minutes on one side and another 10 minutes when you turn them over.

