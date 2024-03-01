If you like fried capelin but don't want to clean the kitchen after cooking, then this recipe is for you.

Thanks to the parchment, the fish is cooked without odor and splashes, and you get an appetizing dish with a golden crust in just 5 minutes, kukhovaryty.com writes.

How to cook capelin without splashing and odor

Ingredients:

capelin - 500 g

corn flour - 100 g

paprika - 1 tsp.

salt - 1 tsp.

ground black pepper - 1/2 tsp.

oil - 1 drop

Preparation:

Mix corn flour, salt, paprika and black pepper in a bowl. Grease a sheet of parchment with oil. Dredge the capelin in corn flour mix and place it on the parchment. Cover the fish with a second sheet of parchment and roll up the edges to create an "envelope". Put the fish in the parchment in a frying pan and fry over low heat on both sides for 5 minutes.

Delicious capelin is ready.

