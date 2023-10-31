In the last days of October, one of the most powerful magnetic storms of this year covered the Earth. Its strength was seven points.

Geomagnetic fluctuations on Earth have been going on since October 28. According to the Meteoagent forecast, they should subside only on November 3. On October 31, the strength of the magnetic storms was 5 points, and on November 1 and 2, the strength of the geomagnetic shocks will increase to 6 points.

During these periods, weather-sensitive people may experience headaches, arrhythmias, changes in blood pressure, etc.

What are the symptoms of the adverse effects of magnetic storms?

insomnia;

headaches;

weakness;

"broken" state;

decreased performance;

increased anxiety;

changes in blood pressure.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms for weather-dependent people:

Monitor blood pressure; Adhere to the regimen of taking the necessary medications prescribed by the doctor. Make sure that the first aid kit has everything you need to provide emergency care; Adjust work, nutrition, and rest regimen to avoid overstrain, Relieve stress in time, have a rest; Drink soothing herbal teas, Balance your diet, do not neglect fresh vegetables and fruits, Reduce the consumption of fatty foods and alcohol; Do not forget about moderate physical activity: it is better to replace sports with slow walks in the fresh air.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals migrate seasonally, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

