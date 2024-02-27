A healthy snack in 15 minutes: a recipe for a salad with arugula and nuts

A juicy tomato and arugula salad is an ideal light dish for lovers of fresh vegetables. The main characters here are aromatic arugula and fleshy tomatoes with a sweet taste. They form the basis of the salad, and the rest of the ingredients add spicy notes. For example, hard cheese gives a delicate cheese streak, and toasted walnuts add a nice crunchy texture and nutty accents. The original sauce based on soy sauce, olive oil, and lemon juice will tie all the flavors together. Shuba writes about it.

Despite its simplicity, this salad, prepared in just 15 minutes, will impress you with the rich taste and aroma of fresh ingredients. It will be a great light meal or a side dish to meat or fish dishes.

Ingredients for 1 serving:

For the base:

Arugula - 100 g

Cherry tomatoes - 2-3 pcs (200 g)

Hard cheese (e.g. Parmesan) - 50 g

Walnuts - 25 g

Salt, pepper - to taste

For the dressing:

Soy sauce - 1 tbsp.

Olive oil - 1 tbsp.

Lemon juice - 1 tbsp. l.

Preparation:

Arrange the arugula on a plate. Cut the tomatoes into small pieces and add to the arugula. Cut the cheese into small cubes and add to the salad. Prepare the dressing: mix soy sauce, olive oil and lemon juice. Season the salad with salt to taste and pour over the dressing. Sprinkle with roasted chopped nuts.

Enjoy this flavorful salad prepared in just 15 minutes!

