Heals wounds and helps with diabetes: why you should include cinnamon honey in your diet

The beneficial properties of honey have been known to mankind for a long time. It quickly and effectively helps to get rid of cough due to the presence of dextromethorphan. Honey is used to treat burns and wounds because it has a disinfectant effect and accelerates healing.

Honey also has a calming effect, especially when combined with milk before bedtime. In addition, it strengthens memory by activating brain processes, has a beneficial effect on the gums, relieves inflammation, and is a natural prophylactic against plaque formation. This was reported by Radiotrack.

Cinnamon also has a positive reputation. Its warming effect has been helping women strengthen their hair and stimulate its growth for centuries. Cinnamon has been proven to slow down the development of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, so it is recommended for the elderly.

Recent animal studies have shown that cinnamon can slow down the development of cancer cells. It also helps with irritable bowels, hyperactivity, poisoning, and even attention deficit disorder.

The healing combination of honey and cinnamon

Consuming honey and cinnamon together is recommended for:

wound healing. Both products have anti-inflammatory effects, help the skin regenerate and heal faster.

prevention of cardiovascular diseases. It is clinically proven that the combined effect of honey and cinnamon lowers blood pressure, reduces cholesterol by 10%, and natural antioxidants purify the blood, which reduces the risk of blood clots and strokes.

help with diabetes. Cinnamon is very useful for people with diabetes. It helps cells become more sensitive to insulin and lowers blood sugar levels. Honey becomes a natural carbohydrate substitute and can be consumed by diabetics in limited quantities.

Honey and cinnamon are not only a delicious combination, but also a guarantee of health improvement.

