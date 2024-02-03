Does a dog's life expectancy depend on its muzzle: scientists have found a pattern
Who among us doesn't dream of a faithful and fluffy friend who will delight us for many years? Unfortunately, not all dogs live equally long. And as it turns out, the length of the muzzle can play a role in this.
Remember that the length of the muzzle is only one of the factors that affect a dog's life expectancy, writes the journal Nature. The most important thing is your love and care!
A small excursion into the study
Scientists from the UK analyzed data on nearly 600 thousand dogs of 150 breeds. It turned out that:
- Small dogs with a long muzzle live longer than large dogs with a flat muzzle.
- The average life expectancy of a dog is 12.5 years.
- The Lancashire Heeler is the longest-lived breed (15.4 years on average).
- The Caucasian Shepherd is the shortest breed (5.4 years on average).
- Small breeds live an average of 12.7 years, large breeds - 11.9 years.
- Dogs with a flat muzzle live an average of 11.2 years, with a long muzzle - 12.8 years.
Why is this happening?
Researchers do not know the exact answer, but there are several possible explanations:
- Dogs with flat faces may have breathing problems, which can shorten their lives.
- Small dogs have a better metabolism, which can lead to a longer life.
- A long muzzle can be a sign of better health overall.
If you want your dog to live a long time,
- Choose a breed with a long muzzle.
- Pay attention to your dog's overall health.
- Provide your dog with proper nutrition and care.
