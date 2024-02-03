Does a dog's life expectancy depend on its muzzle: scientists have found a pattern

Who among us doesn't dream of a faithful and fluffy friend who will delight us for many years? Unfortunately, not all dogs live equally long. And as it turns out, the length of the muzzle can play a role in this.

Daily video

Remember that the length of the muzzle is only one of the factors that affect a dog's life expectancy, writes the journal Nature. The most important thing is your love and care!

A small excursion into the study

Scientists from the UK analyzed data on nearly 600 thousand dogs of 150 breeds. It turned out that:

Small dogs with a long muzzle live longer than large dogs with a flat muzzle.

The average life expectancy of a dog is 12.5 years.

The Lancashire Heeler is the longest-lived breed (15.4 years on average).

The Caucasian Shepherd is the shortest breed (5.4 years on average).

Small breeds live an average of 12.7 years, large breeds - 11.9 years.

Dogs with a flat muzzle live an average of 11.2 years, with a long muzzle - 12.8 years.

Why is this happening?

Researchers do not know the exact answer, but there are several possible explanations:

Dogs with flat faces may have breathing problems, which can shorten their lives.

Small dogs have a better metabolism, which can lead to a longer life.

A long muzzle can be a sign of better health overall.

If you want your dog to live a long time,

Choose a breed with a long muzzle.

Pay attention to your dog's overall health.

Provide your dog with proper nutrition and care.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!