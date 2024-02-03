eng
Does a dog's life expectancy depend on its muzzle: scientists have found a pattern

Ihor Romanko

Scientists have discovered that the life expectancy of dogs depends on the length of their muzzle

Who among us doesn't dream of a faithful and fluffy friend who will delight us for many years? Unfortunately, not all dogs live equally long. And as it turns out, the length of the muzzle can play a role in this.

Remember that the length of the muzzle is only one of the factors that affect a dog's life expectancy, writes the journal Nature. The most important thing is your love and care!

A small excursion into the study

Scientists from the UK analyzed data on nearly 600 thousand dogs of 150 breeds. It turned out that:

  • Small dogs with a long muzzle live longer than large dogs with a flat muzzle.
  • The average life expectancy of a dog is 12.5 years.
  • The Lancashire Heeler is the longest-lived breed (15.4 years on average).
  • The Caucasian Shepherd is the shortest breed (5.4 years on average).
  • Small breeds live an average of 12.7 years, large breeds - 11.9 years.
  • Dogs with a flat muzzle live an average of 11.2 years, with a long muzzle - 12.8 years.

Why is this happening?

Researchers do not know the exact answer, but there are several possible explanations:

  • Dogs with flat faces may have breathing problems, which can shorten their lives.
  • Small dogs have a better metabolism, which can lead to a longer life.
  • A long muzzle can be a sign of better health overall.

If you want your dog to live a long time,

  • Choose a breed with a long muzzle.
  • Pay attention to your dog's overall health.
  • Provide your dog with proper nutrition and care.

