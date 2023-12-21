Protects against diseases: How to make healthy calendula tea

Calendula is a herb that has many beneficial properties. It is rich in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory and healing effects, and helps maintain oral, skin, and gastrointestinal health.

Daily video

Calendula contains polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants that protect cells from free radical damage. This helps to strengthen the immune system and prevent premature aging, zhenskiy.kyiv.ua reports.

Read also: Tea or coffee: which drink is better for breakfast or dinner

Calendula has anti-inflammatory and healing effects. It helps to speed up wound healing, reduce inflammation and pain.

Calendula has antiseptic and healing properties that help maintain oral health. A decoction of calendula can be used as a mouthwash after each brushing. This will help prevent tooth decay, reduce inflammation and pain after a visit to the dentist.

Calendula extract is a popular ingredient in face creams and serums. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help prevent inflammation and acne. Calendula also moisturizes the skin and evens out the complexion. You can use calendula broth instead of toner: it will not only cleanse but also soothe the skin.

Calendula has a positive effect on the mucous membranes of the stomach and intestines, preventing inflammation and providing prevention of various diseases of the digestive system. Regular intake of the broth will also protect you from discomfort and abdominal pain.

To prepare a calendula decoction, take 1 tablespoon of dried calendula flowers and pour a glass of boiling water over them. Let it brew for 30 minutes and strain. Take 1/2 cup of the broth 3 times a day.

Calendula is safe for most people, but it can cause allergies. If you are allergic to chamomile, ragweed, or other plants from the aster family, you should avoid taking calendula. You should also not take calendula during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Calendula tea is a delicious and healthy drink that can be prepared at home. You will need:

1 tablespoon of dried calendula flowers

1 teaspoon of green tea without additives

1 slice of ginger

1 cinnamon stick

1 glass of hot water (90 °C)

Preparation

Put all the ingredients in a teapot. Cover with hot water. Let it brew for 5-6 minutes. Strain the tea.

As a reminder, we have already written about how tea affects the stomach and why not everyone should drink it

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!