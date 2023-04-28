Replace flower watering water with this to accelerate plant growth

Houseplants can be a lot of trouble when they don't grow or flower for a long time. This can be caused by diseases, poor soil, inadequate lighting, etc.

However, in addition to optimal conditions, it is also important to water the plants with more than just water. For better growth of indoor flowers, experts advise using mineral water, writes Fuersie.

It is noted that mineral water contains substances that are beneficial for plants. Trace elements are already dissolved in water, so it is easier for flowers and foliage crops to absorb them.

However, this method is not suitable for all plants. Mineral water can stimulate the growth of succulents, aloe, and money trees.

At the same time, this method can be harmful to a number of indoor plants, including anthurium, azalea, camellia, and orchids. Mineral water will cause the flowers to shed their unopened buds and die.

You should water flowerpots with mineral water no more than once a month. It's important to first defend the water so that carbon dioxide evaporates from it.

