Slow down aging and rejuvenate: 4 foods to eat after 50

Who doesn't want to stay young and energetic for as long as possible? It is quite achievable. There are foods that help slow down the aging process after the age of fifty. Such nutrition will help keep the body in good shape, keeping it healthy and energetic, according to the Eat This, Not That website.

What to eat to stay young

Foods with fiber

Daily consumption of foods rich in dietary fiber will reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, and high blood pressure. In addition, fiber helps fight obesity and reduces the risk of age-related diseases, including dementia. Therefore, it is important to include whole grains, lentils, vegetables, and fruits in your daily diet.

Foods rich in protein

Adequate protein intake compensates for the loss of muscle tissue with age. Add physical activity for more effective results and to build new muscle. Include poultry, eggs, nuts, and yogurt in your diet.

Healthy unsaturated fats

The highest risk of cardiovascular disease occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. Maintaining heart health is important at this stage. Adding healthy fats to your daily diet will help you avoid coronary heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in sea fish, nuts, avocados, and olive oil, reducing the risk of hypertension.

Plant-based foods

Adding plant-based foods to your daily diet significantly slows down the aging process. Avoid processed foods, such as bacon, sausages, and frankfurters, which are associated with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Plant-based foods will help you avoid these risks and delay the aging process of your body and skin.

