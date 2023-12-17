Why toothpaste is applied to car windows in winter: an unexpected life hack

A new discovery may make your winter travels easier and more comfortable. Clean Window Experts have found a simple and effective way to avoid unpleasant fogging of car windows in winter.

As temperatures and humidity drop during the cold season, window fogging can become a real problem for drivers. High humidity, precipitation, and sharp temperature fluctuations create ideal conditions for this phenomenon. Fortunately, however, an effective method of dealing with this phenomenon that may surprise many has been discovered, Santeplusmag writes.

Experts recommend using toothpaste as a means of preventing window fogging.

The application process is as follows:

Wipe the car windows with a dry cloth, making sure they are clean. Apply a small amount of toothpaste or shaving cream to a soft cloth. Rub the inside of the windows thoroughly, covering the surface evenly.

Use another clean cloth to wipe off any excess toothpaste. This leaves a thin, almost invisible layer on the windows that prevents fogging, ensuring clear and safe travel even in the most unpleasant winter conditions.

This unexpected life hack can be useful for anyone who wants to maintain excellent visibility on the road even in the harshest cold. By applying this toothpaste trick, you can enjoy the clarity of your windows and the safety of every trip.

