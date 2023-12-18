Why fry fish on parchment paper: a useful life hack

Fish is a healthy and tasty product that can be cooked in many ways. One of the most popular is frying in a pan. However, if you use a cast iron pan, the fish can stick to it. To avoid this, experienced cooks use parchment paper.

Daily video

Parchment paper is a non-sticky material that prevents fish from sticking to the pan. It also helps to preserve the juiciness of the fish and prevents it from falling apart when flipped, writes prostoway.

Read also: How to correct the taste of very sour cheese: life hack from housewives

How to use parchment paper for frying fish

Cut out a piece of parchment paper of the right size. Place the paper in a preheated frying pan. Add oil or other frying fat. Put the fish on the paper. Fry the fish under the lid until cooked.

Advantages of frying fish on parchment paper

The fish does not stick to the pan.

The fish remains juicy and does not fall apart.

The pan is easier to clean.

As a reminder, culinary experts have revealed the secret of a chocolate sponge cake that always turns out just right.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!