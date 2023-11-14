Coffee is not only a delicious drink and a boost of energy in the morning but also a useful element for health, beauty, and everyday life. Perfume stores use the secret property of coffee during sales by placing bowls of coffee beans that revitalize the sense of smell. In addition, coffee can come to the rescue in the bathroom, helping get rid of unpleasant odors, according to House Digest.

To get rid of bathroom odors with coffee, simply place ground coffee or grounds in an airtight container and leave it in the bathroom. The aroma of coffee will perfectly cope with unpleasant odors by acting as a filter.

Coffee can destroy unpleasant odors thanks to the nitrogen contained in its beans. These compounds absorb other flavors, and the aroma of coffee is natural and safe for humans. It even calms many people.

To get rid of unpleasant odors in the bathroom with coffee, it is better to use freshly ground coffee as its beans contain a sufficient amount of beneficial compounds. Place the coffee container in a convenient and safe place, such as under the toilet or the sink. Whenever you smell an unpleasant odor, simply open the container for a while and the coffee aroma will neutralize the stench.

To maintain effectiveness, you should refresh the coffee every two to three weeks, especially if you open the container frequently. It's also important to keep it closed so that the odor doesn't air out, and then its effect will last longer.

