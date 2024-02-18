Why gardeners hang water bags on trees: a useful life hack

With the onset of the warm season, gardeners are looking for effective and safe ways to protect fruit trees from pests. One such method is to use an ordinary cellophane bag with water.

This unusual life hack from the RadioTrek website can become your loyal ally in the fight to preserve the harvest. Try it and see how effective it is.

How to do it:

Fill the bag 75% with water. Add 5-6 shiny coins. Tie the bag securely. Hang the bag on a tree so that it is constantly exposed to sunlight.

How it works:

Light passing through the water bag is refracted and reflected, creating many "mirrors".

The shine of the coins enhances this effect.

The intense glow repels insects, protecting the tree from pests.

Advantages:

Simplicity and affordability.

Effective against various pests.

Safety for people, animals and the environment.

Important:

For best effect, use a transparent bag.

Place the bags on all fruit trees.

Change the water in the bags weekly.

Additional tips:

To enhance the effect, you can add a few drops of lavender or mint essential oil to the bag.

Combine the method with other ways to protect your garden, such as treating trees with insecticides.

Inspect the trees regularly to detect pests in time.

Thanks to care and proper care, your garden will delight you with generous harvests for many years!

