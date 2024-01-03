Drinking water on an empty stomach is a popular practice attributed to various health benefits. However, is it as beneficial as many people believe?

Daily video

Drinking water on an empty stomach is a safe practice for most people, UP writes. However, it is important to drink water at room temperature or lukewarm water to avoid stomach upset. Adding other ingredients to water on an empty stomach can enhance its beneficial properties, but can also lead to side effects. Therefore, you should consult your doctor or nutritionist before adding anything to your water on an empty stomach.

Read also: How to relieve a hangover with folk remedies: tips

The benefits of water on an empty stomach

Starts metabolic processes in the body.

Helps cleanse the body and eliminate toxins.

Stimulates intestinal motility.

Helps to restore water balance and hydrate the body.

Increases energy level.

Directly affects the skin condition.

Harmful effects of water

May cause stomach upset or nausea.

May increase the feeling of hunger.

Can cause dehydration if you don't drink enough fluids throughout the day.

What kind of water to drink

Nutritionist Tetiana Antofiichuk recommends drinking warm water on an empty stomach as the body will spend less energy on its absorption. Cold water, on the other hand, can cause a feeling of coldness and discomfort in the stomach.

What to add to water

Adding other ingredients to water on an empty stomach can enhance its health benefits, but it can also lead to side effects.

Lemon has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also stimulate digestion.

has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also stimulate digestion. Honey contains calories, so it can lead to weight gain. It can also make you feel hungry.

contains calories, so it can lead to weight gain. It can also make you feel hungry. Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, it has a low bioavailability, so its absorption by the body can be difficult.

has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, it has a low bioavailability, so its absorption by the body can be difficult. Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can also aid in digestion.

has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can also aid in digestion. Chlorophyll is found in green vegetables. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, nutritionists named foods that contribute to the accumulation of abdominal fat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!