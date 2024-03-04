Why experienced owners put a roll of toilet paper in the refrigerator

From time to time, excessive moisture and unpleasant odors can accumulate in the refrigerator, spreading to the food and spoiling its taste. If a general cleaning of the kitchen gadget didn't help, you can use the simplest way to solve the above problem.

Daily video

According to kukhovaryty.com, a roll of toilet paper can be a simple solution to keep your refrigerator smelling good and not accumulating excess moisture.

Read also: Why put toilet paper and sponge in the fridge: advice from housewives

To do this, you will need a roll of soft paper, 3 teaspoons of baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, 10 drops of any essential oil, and some water. The mixture of baking soda, salt, oil, and water will create a thick paste-like mass. Cut the paper roll and apply this paste to the half of the sleeve.

The treated toilet paper roll can then be placed on one of the shelves in the refrigerator. Now it will not only smell good, but also "control" odors inside the refrigerator. In addition, the paper will absorb excess moisture and condensation that forms on the shelves and walls.

Over time, the roll may become saturated with moisture and change color, and then you'll just have to replace it. But until then, put a roll of toilet paper in your fridge and it will work for you, helping to keep food fresh and control odors.

Earlier, we told you how aluminum foil can be used to defrost freezers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!