Garlic is a natural antiseptic that has antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties. Some people believe that throwing a clove of garlic in the toilet can help disinfect it and prevent the spread of bacteria.

Daily video

Garlic can help disinfect the toilet. It contains allicin, which is the active ingredient responsible for its antibacterial properties. Allicin can kill bacteria that cause unpleasant odors that can lead to infections, deavita.fr writes.

Read also: It will be like new: how to easily remove limescale from the toilet

However, for garlic to be effective, it needs to be left in the toilet for several hours, preferably overnight. During this time, allicin that kill bacteria will be released into the water.

How to do it?

To disinfect the toilet with garlic, simply clean it as usual and then throw a peeled clove of garlic into it. Leave it in for a few hours or overnight, and then flush with water.

In addition to garlic, there are other natural remedies that can be used to disinfect the toilet. These include:

Vinegar also has antibacterial properties. To use vinegar to disinfect the toilet bowl, dilute it with water in equal proportions and pour the mixture down the toilet. Leave it on for several hours or overnight, and then flush with water.

Citric acid is also an effective disinfectant. To use citric acid to disinfect a toilet bowl, dissolve it in water in a 1:1 ratio and pour the mixture down the toilet. Leave it on for several hours or overnight, and then rinse with water.

Earlier, we wrote about a few other simple tips to help you unclog a clogged sink.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!