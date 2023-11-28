Why store cheese with sugar cubes: an unexpected life hack

Cheese can quickly spoil after unwrapping, even in the refrigerator. Luckily, a cheese factory owner has the perfect tool to keep the product fresh for a long time.

Daily video

Patricia Michelson of La Fromagerie in London said that effective storage comes down to just a few basics. Her main tip was to use whole sugar cubes, according to Express.co.uk.

According to her, you should always wrap cheese twice, ideally in wax paper or parchment. It should be placed in a plastic container lined with a dampened kitchen towel.

Read also: Four ways to get rid of the smell of fried fish in the kitchen

It is important that it is only slightly moistened and not wet so as not to encourage too much moisture. Patricia recommended making room for it on the top shelf of the refrigerator where the temperature is best regulated.

The sugar cubes work by regulating the atmosphere inside the box, which helps keep the cheese fresher. The sugar cubes will melt over time and should be replaced if the cheese has not been eaten by then.

As a reminder, Oleksandr Ogorodnikov, author of the popular Ukrainian culinary Instagram blog, shared an interesting life hack that will help you clean mushrooms quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!