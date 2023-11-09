Cooking eggs and omelets is undoubtedly one of the most affordable breakfast options. Not only is this dish easy to prepare, but it's also impressive how quickly you can enjoy a delicious breakfast, even if you're in a hurry to get to work.

But it doesn't always turn out delicious and perfect. Various unforeseen circumstances can lead to the fact that the eggs do not look the way you planned. TSN writes about this.

Sometimes the protein can remain incompletely folded, forming "snot". At other times, the white may become dense, but the yolk remains runny. However, there is a simple way to achieve a balance where the white is fully folded and the yolk remains tender.

To achieve the perfect result, simply add a little water while frying the eggs. This will change the frying process to steaming.

To do this, add a little water while frying. This way, the white and yolk will reach the desired consistency, and the dish will be perfect in just a few minutes. A sign of readiness will be the appearance of a thin white film on the surface of the yolk.

You can try two methods. The first involves frying the eggs in a minimal amount of oil for the first few seconds. Water should be added when the white becomes slightly less transparent. It's important to cover the pan with a lid to keep the steam in.

The second method involves adding water at the very beginning of frying. Heat the pan, pour a thin layer of water to cover the bottom. When the water boils, crack the eggs, reduce the temperature and cover with a lid. After a minute, add salt and cover again, taking into account the desired consistency of the protein - two minutes for runny and five minutes for thick.

