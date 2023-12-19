Forget about cooking if you want color and flavor: How to cook beetroot properly
Beets are a tasty and healthy vegetable that can be prepared in many ways. The most popular is boiling, but during this process some of the nutrients are lost.
Baking is a more gentle way of cooking that allows you to preserve all the beneficial properties of beets, writes gsminfo.com.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 beets
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Sugar (optional)
Preparation:
- Wash the beets well and cut off the ends on both sides.
- Season the beets with salt and pepper to taste.
- Drizzle the beets with olive oil.
- Wrap each beet in foil.
- Bake the beets in a 180-degree oven for 1-1.5 hours.
- Check if the beets are done with a toothpick.
- Remove the beets from the oven and let them cool.
- Peel the beetroot from the skin.
Baked beets can be served as a separate dish, added to salads, or used in other dishes.
The benefits of beets
Beetroot is a very healthy vegetable. It contains many vitamins and minerals, in particular:
- Vitamin C – essential for maintaining immunity
- Potassium – supports heart health
- Folic acid – useful for blood formation and cell development
In addition, beets can help lower blood pressure, improve skin health and liver function.
Tips
- It is better to use medium-sized vegetables for baking beets.
- If you want the beets to have a richer flavor, you can add a little sugar or other spices to the foil.
- Cooked beets can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
