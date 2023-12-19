Beets are a tasty and healthy vegetable that can be prepared in many ways. The most popular is boiling, but during this process some of the nutrients are lost.

Baking is a more gentle way of cooking that allows you to preserve all the beneficial properties of beets, writes gsminfo.com.

Ingredients:

2-3 beets

Olive oil

Salt

Sugar (optional)

Preparation:

Wash the beets well and cut off the ends on both sides. Season the beets with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle the beets with olive oil. Wrap each beet in foil. Bake the beets in a 180-degree oven for 1-1.5 hours. Check if the beets are done with a toothpick. Remove the beets from the oven and let them cool. Peel the beetroot from the skin.

Baked beets can be served as a separate dish, added to salads, or used in other dishes.

The benefits of beets

Beetroot is a very healthy vegetable. It contains many vitamins and minerals, in particular:

Vitamin C – essential for maintaining immunity

Potassium – supports heart health

Folic acid – useful for blood formation and cell development

In addition, beets can help lower blood pressure, improve skin health and liver function.

Tips

It is better to use medium-sized vegetables for baking beets.

If you want the beets to have a richer flavor, you can add a little sugar or other spices to the foil.

Cooked beets can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

