Forget about tears: experienced housewives shared life hacks for slicing onions

Many people believe that cutting onions is one of the most unpleasant processes in the kitchen, because it often ends in tears. There are several proven methods that will help you chop onions without your eyes getting wet.

How not to cry while cutting onions

The first method: to avoid tears while cutting onions, try freezing them. Send the vegetable to the freezer for half an hour before starting to cut. Low temperatures slow down the activity of enzymes responsible for the production of irritants.

The second method: cut the onion under running water. Water helps wash away sulfur-containing compounds that are released when cutting and cause tears. Use only sharp knives, because blunt ones can damage the cells of the vegetable, which will lead to even more release of irritants.

The third method: first cut the onion into large pieces and leave them in the refrigerator for a while, for example an hour. This will help reduce the number of irritants. After cooling, you can chop the onion to the desired size.

