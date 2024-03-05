Forget about frozen kefir. This recipe for homemade cream cheese is much better. It is more tender, creamy, and delicious. And it's even faster to prepare!

You can add chopped herbs to the cottage cheese if you like. Using the recipe from the "Hostynka" website, you can easily make homemade cream cheese, which will be much tastier than the store-bought one.

You will need:

400 g of sour cream (25-30%)

400 g of ryazhenka (3.2%)

400 g of kefir (3.2%)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Preparation:

Mix sour cream, ryazhenka, and kefir in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and lemon juice. Line a colander with cheesecloth in several layers and place it into a deep container. Put the mixture on the cheesecloth. Allow the whey to drain slightly, then cover with cheesecloth and place under the oppression. When the whey separates, you will have about 500 g of tender and delicious cream cheese.

This cream cheese is ideal for:

Cake creams

Appetizers

Sandwiches

