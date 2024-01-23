White cabbage is a popular vegetable that can be grown both in the garden and in a greenhouse. To get a good harvest, you need to grow seedlings properly.

The time for sowing cabbage for seedlings depends on the variety. Early cabbage is sown in late March or early April, mid-season cabbage in April, and late-season cabbage in May, UNIAN reports.

Before sowing, cabbage seeds need to be prepared. To do this, they need to be disinfected and hardened.

To disinfect cabbage seeds, they can be soaked in a solution of potassium permanganate or in a weak solution of vinegar for 20 minutes.

To harden cabbage seeds, you need to put them in the refrigerator for a day, and then warm them slightly at room temperature.

To grow cabbage seedlings, you can use purchased soil or prepare it yourself. Here is one of the recipes:

2 parts turf soil

1 part peat

1 part humus

You can add a complex mineral fertilizer to the soil.

In the planting containers, make furrows 1 cm deep and 3 cm apart. Place the seeds in the furrows at a distance of 2 cm. Sprinkle the seeds with soil and water them generously. Then cover the containers with a transparent film or plastic.

The first leaves appear in 9-10 days. After they appear, the cabbage should be moved to a cool place with a temperature of 10-12° for a week.

After another week, the seedlings are moved to a place with a temperature of 15-16°. In the third week after the first leaves appear, the seedlings should be transplanted into separate cups if they are grown in a common box.

Water the cabbage seedlings as the topsoil dries. Cabbage also loves fresh air, so it is recommended to ventilate it after each watering.

The first feeding of cabbage seedlings is carried out 2 weeks after the first leaves appear. For this purpose, a solution of complex mineral fertilizers is used. The second feeding is carried out 2 weeks after the first.

Transplanting cabbage seedlings into open ground is carried out in late April-early May. Seedlings are planted in holes, the distance between which should be 30-40 cm.

Cabbage loves sunny places with fertile soil. When planting cabbage, compost or humus is added to the soil.

Water the cabbage regularly but not excessively. You also need to feed cabbage with complex mineral fertilizers.

Kale is ready for harvesting 120-150 days after sowing the seeds.

