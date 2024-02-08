You did not know about this: Do you really need to peel ginger

Ginger is a popular spice used in cooking to make drinks, baked goods, marinades, and other dishes. Most recipes recommend peeling ginger before chopping or grating, but is it really that important?

It is not only a delicious but also a healthy spice. It has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and other beneficial properties. Therefore, don't be afraid to use ginger in your culinary masterpieces, smachnonews writes.

In fact, it is not necessary to peel ginger! Experts say that the main thing is to rinse the ginger thoroughly with cool water to remove dirt. Then you can trim off any unsightly parts, such as the edges of the spine or damage to the peel.

Ginger peel is safe to eat. It is thin and has a mild flavor, so it will not affect the taste of the dish. Even if you don't peel off the entire peel, nothing bad will happen.

How do you peel ginger?

If you still want to peel ginger, you can do it with a spoon or a special knife. You can also grate the ginger on a microfine grater - most of the peel will come off by itself.

Here are some tips for using ginger:

Choose fresh ginger with a smooth, shiny skin.

Store ginger in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Rinse the ginger thoroughly before using it.

Ginger can be grated, sliced, or chopped.

Add ginger to tea, marinades, baked goods, and other dishes.

