Money is one of the most important aspects of our lives. It provides us with the opportunity to purchase everything we need and realize our dreams. So, it's not surprising that many people want to attract money into their homes.

There are various ways to do this. Some people believe in magic and talismans, while others believe in the power of positive thinking and action.

What to do to attract money to your home:

According to Feng Shui, you need to keep your home in order. Keep your house clean and tidy. This will help create positive energy that attracts money.

Do not keep broken or damaged things in your home, as they symbolize destruction and poverty.

Place objects in your home that symbolize money, such as figurines, paintings, or other decorations depicting money, wealth, or success.

Be positive and optimistic. Believing that you deserve money will help you attract it.

Phrases that scare away luck and money:

There are words and phrases that can scare away luck and money. Here are some of them:

"I don't have any money" - this phrase programs you to always be poor.

"I can't afford it" - this phrase also blocks your financial success.

"I am not happy or not happy" - if you are not happy, then money will not come to you.

Why you shouldn't say the phrase "I have no money":

When you say "I have no money," you initiate a negative chain of events. You start thinking of yourself as a poor person, and this is reflected in your life. You begin to behave in accordance with this image, driving yourself further into poverty.

To change the situation, you need to change your thinking. Start talking about yourself as a successful person who has enough money to buy everything you need. When you think of yourself this way, you will start to attract money into your life.

Of course, this doesn't mean you should stop saving money and planning your budget. Just don't let yourself think of yourself as a poor person.

Among the forbidden phrases are the following:

"Wow" means you won't have anything.

"I will owe" - you are programming yourself to live in debt.

"It's better where we are not" - you postpone your life, not noticing happy moments.

"Happiness is not in the money" - if you want to travel, buy the things you need, then you need money.

"I will never be rich" - you set the attitude that you will never take actions that will lead you to wealth.

"You can't earn all the money" - a block phrase for what you can earn.

"Is this money?" - Disrespect for money will lead to its loss.

"I have to save" - with this phrase, you block the flow of money.

"Save for a rainy day" - it's better to save for a dream.

Try not to say these phrases and forget about the possibility of using them at all.

