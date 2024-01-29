Fish is a source of health and beauty! We all know that fish is healthy, but did you know that it can be a real elixir of health and beauty?

Daily video

According to research, eating fish 2-3 times a week significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases.

Why is fish so useful?

It contains all 10 essential amino acids that are necessary for the growth and repair of the body.

Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which fight inflammation, improve brain and heart function, and promote healthy skin and hair.

Fish is a great source of vitamins D, E, A, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and other important elements for health.

What kind of fish should you eat?

Here's a list of 13 of the healthiest fish species recommended by nutritionists:

Herring Salmon Sardine Atlantic mackerel Tuna Whitefish Perch Swordfish Pollock Rainbow trout (mikiza) Sea fish Cobia Tilapia

Here are some tips:

Choose fresh or frozen fish without glaze.

Cook fish without adding a lot of oil.

Add vegetables, spices, and herbs to the fish.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!