Tea is a favorite drink of many people. It is drunk every day, morning, afternoon and evening. But how do you make the perfect tea?

A study by chemists has shown that to make the perfect tea, you need to add salt to it. This secret was known hundreds of years ago, but only now has received scientific confirmation. About it writes Shuba.

Salt helps to reduce the bitterness of tea. This is due to the fact that the sodium ion contained in salt is involved in the chemical mechanism that causes a sense of bitter taste. A small pinch of salt is enough to neutralize the astringency and bitterness of the drink.

Here are other secrets to making the perfect tea.

Heating the cup before brewing. This will help the tea leaves to bring out their flavor better.

Not using the same bag twice. After the first brew, the tea leaves give up all of their flavor to the water.

Do not put tea in the microwave. Tea does not brew properly if heated in the microwave.

If you drink tea with milk, heat it first before pouring it into a cup. This will reduce the risk of the milk curdling.

Following these simple tips, you will be able to prepare the perfect tea, delighting you with its taste and aroma.

