Harmful fairy tales that should not be read to children: a list of

BLOG

Daily video

SOURCE.

Fairy tales are a very specific thing!

My personal top:

Karlson - gives a totally distorted view of friendship - Smidge is all about obeying Karlson's wishes and sacrificing his own comfort for his "friend" instead of building personal boundaries.

Cinderella - Defines victim behavior as the only successful scenario for women and successful marriage as the salvation from all woes. Also - demonizes stepmothers as such. I always lacked an active stance from Cinderella and an understanding of what went wrong in the stepmother/padcher relationship.

Red Hat - the issue here is for everyone. And to the mother, who sends the child herself into the dark forest (why not go together? And the child is safe, and spend time cool) and to the girl herself, who without a second thought talks to a stranger in the forest (obviously, conversations about safety in this family was not held ). And most of all, to the violent scenes (just remember what happened to Wolf).

What is your personal top of "harmful fairy tales"? What criteria do you use to choose what to read with your child?