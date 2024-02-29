Doctors told how to get rid of hair loss thanks to three available substances

It is well known that the hair condition reflects the general condition of the body. So, with age, hair loss can become a serious concern for many of us.

Hair loss and thinning are natural processes of aging, but our research shows that a balanced diet can have a significant impact on these processes.

Leading experts in the field of dermatology and medicine have confirmed the importance of adding certain vitamins and oils to your daily diet to maintain healthy hair. In particular, they recommend paying attention to vitamin D, biotin, and pumpkin seed oil, shefinds writes.

Vitamin D, which we often associate with sunlight and bone health, plays an important role in scalp and hair health. Studies show that vitamin D deficiency can lead to hair problems, so including it in your diet is an important step to maintaining healthy hair.

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H, is another key element for hair health. This vitamin is known for its properties of improving blood circulation to the scalp and stimulating the synthesis of energy in the blood, which promotes hair growth.

Pumpkin seed oil, which is not as well known but scientifically proven to be beneficial for hair health, can be a useful addition to the diet. It helps stop hair loss and stimulates hair growth by providing the body with essential nutrients.

Thus, a balanced diet containing vitamin D, biotin, and pumpkin seed oil can be an effective way to maintain the health and beauty of your hair. It is important to take into account the recommendations of dermatology specialists, as they will help you find an individual approach to hair care and preserve its natural beauty.

